ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC girls basketball with some early season fireworks on the court as two top contenders, Northampton and Allentown Central Catholic collide. The Vikettes handling things at home with a, 41-35 victory over the Konkrete Kids.
The K-Kids in business early holding an 11-2 lead after the first quarter of play. Second quarter, momentum shift, the Vikettes respond to the early run from the K-Kids. Helping in that response, Molly Driscoll who finished with a team-high 17 points in the win.
Down the stretch the Vikettes would hold off the K-Kids efforts to comeback en route to the win.
Putting the loss aside, accolades going out to Grace Lesko for the Konkrete Kids, as she recorded her 1000th career point. Lesko would finish with a game-high 18, she only needed nine to hit 1000.
Both Central Catholic and Northampton have four wins on the season.