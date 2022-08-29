ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 2021 was a memorable season for the Central Catholic Vikettes soccer team. Central brought home the programs first PIAA title.
For the Vikettes to return to the top of the totem pole, the work began in the beginning of the Summer. Even with plenty of talent returning from that title winning team, this is a squad that will be ready to make another push.
Several key pieces for this team will be Kaylen Spatzer and Avery Lane. Lane was one of the spark plugs for the Vikettes as a junior, now she jumps into a leadership role.
The Vikettes will be one of the favorites in 2022, hopeful to make a return to the top.