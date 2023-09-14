ALLENTOWN - WFMZ Sports will be live from Parkland this time tomorrow ahead of the Trojans and Nazareth Blue Eagles battle of the unbeatens. A good one is on tap in Bethlehem as well as the Freedom Patriots, coming in at 1-2 - hosting 3-0 Allentown Central Catholic.
The Vikings, downing Emmaus on a walk-off field goal last week to keep their perfect record intact. Head coach Rob Melosky knows the Patriots are plenty capable - as he prepares to face the program he began his coaching career with.
"They've been in this situation before where they've been down and rattled off 7 or 8 wins, so, we expect their best performance," Melosky said. "It's their home game. Yea, it's a little bittersweet in terms of, for me, going back to where I first started and I'm excited about the opportunity. We know Freedom will be ready to play."