ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic Holiday Tournament hitting the court at Rockne Hall. The Vikettes and Notre Dame Green Pond setting up the title game on Wednesday.
For the host, it was an EPC southdown as East Stroudsburg South made the trip down. The Vikettes cruising into the title game with a, 42-25 win.
Things coming easy for the Vikettes in this one, as they held an 11-0 advantage after the first quarter of play. It would be much of the same the rest of the way for the Vikettes.
Early game of the tournament, the Crusaders battling with Lake Lehman, edging past them, 29-27 to secure their title game spot.
The Crusaders led at each break in this one, holding off the charge in the fourth quarter for the win. Carly Zambo led the way offensively in the win, finishing with 10 points on the afternoon. That was tied for a game-high with Lake Lehman's, Lia Keefe.