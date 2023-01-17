Several marquee EPC boys basketball programs squaring off on Tuesday night. Central Catholic and Parkland earning home wins to start their week off.
The Vikings playing host to Liberty, and would control this one for much of the way en route to a, 70-57 win.
Lucas Mushrush and Anthony Jones helping to pace the Vikings to a win, each finishing in double-digits. Mushrush leading the way with 19 points, while Jones added 17 of his own.
Central Catholic improves to 10-6, 7-3 in EPC play. Liberty falls to 9-5, 6-4 in conference play.
In Orefield, the Trojans broke their brief two-game skid with a resounding 58-33 win over Bethlehem Catholic.
Joey Gerbasio helping to lead the way for the Trojans with 17 points, a game-high. In all, three Trojans would finish with double-digits in the win over the Golden Hawks.
Parkland sits at 9-5 overall, 8-5 in conference play, while Bethlehem Catholic takes a step back to, 10-4, 7-3 in EPC play.