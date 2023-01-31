EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs.
The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44.
A 22-0 run to start the game set the Vikings on the path to victory, with very little resistance to follow. Lucas Mushrush finished with 22 points, a game-high in the win.
Central Catholic improves to 14-6 off their sixth straight win, Whitehall falls to, 11-9.
On the girls side, the Lady Trojans limited the Konkrete Kids offensively en route to a, 40-28 win.
The Lady Trojans would go on a 12-0 run in the first quarter to set the tone early in this one. They'd allow just four points in the first quarter, rolling to the win after a, 12-4 lead heading into the second.
Parkland closing in on locking up the three-seed in the District XI-6A tournament, sitting at 14-6. Northampton is still on the outside looking in for the District tournament at 10-10.