ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC boys basketball taking over the court at the PPL Center on Tuesday night. Allentown Central Catholic and Pocono Mountain West setting up the title game on Thursday night.
The Vikings avenging a loss to the Green Hornets just a few weeks ago with a, 64-52 win.
Offensively for the Vikings it was Jarel Vigo and Lucas Mushrush getting things done in the win. Vigo led all scorers with 21 points while Mushrush added 12 of his own. Their play offensively helping to keep the Green Hornets at bay.
Game two featured another heavyweight bout, as the Panthers earning their second win over Parkland, 61-52.
The Trojans relied heavily on the shoulders of Nick Coval who dropped 29 points in the effort. On the flip side, the Panthers had three players end the the game in double figures, Julian Pagan leading them all with 14.
It will be the first meeting between Central Catholic and PM West on Thursday night in the EPC title game.