ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic defeated Whitehall 2-1 in overtime in an EPC boys' soccer match at Iron Lakes on Friday afternoon. The Vikings won on a header by John Fenstermacher in the extra period.

Whitehall struck first and led 1-0 until just 26 seconds left in regulation when Central Catholic scored the equalizer.

Both teams are in the EPC Skyline division, which is expected to be a close race once again this fall.