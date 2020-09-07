ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Central Catholic football team improved from recent years last season and advanced to the district title game where it lost to Pottsville. Now the Vikings are looking for more this fall.
The EPC squad was 8-5 a year ago and despite the unusual season ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Tim McGorry has liked how his team has stayed focused through it all.
The 2020 squad also featured a lot of experienced players with 25 seniors on the roster.
The program has more experience on the coaching staff as well this year. Former Southern Lehigh head coach John Toman joined McGorry's staff as an offensive coach.
The Vikings face Whitehall, Nazareth, and Parkland in the first few weeks of the season, but they believe they are ready to take off for a big season.