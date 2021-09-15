WHITEHALL, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic keeping their unbeaten record alive in a weather shortened game on the road. The Vikings shutting out Whitehall with two second half goals, 2-0.
Early on in the second half, the Vikings would get their first goal of the game off a corner kick. Brandon Quinn is there to knock in the rebound from Chuck Kuczynski's header.
Not too long after the first, the Vikings passing it around, and it's Owen Wandalowski from a little ways out firing it into the net. Central Catholic would grab the 2-0 lead and never look back.
With storms moving into the area, they would call this game final with 7:41 left in the second half.