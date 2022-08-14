ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic came away with the District XI-4A title in 2021, this time around, the Vikings only lost eight players to graduation.
The Vikings return a strong core at the skill positions in 2022, but took a bit of a hit in the trenches. While plenty of key players are returning, head coach, Tim McGorry has seen everyone battling for their spot.
As is the case most seasons, the EPC South is never an easy road, every team having to survive their own gauntlet. The Vikings play a good number of Saturday night games, and their first-five games are against Liberty, Emmaus, Easton, Parkland and Freedom.
The Vikings will look to be just as competitive as last season, hoping to defend their District title.