EASTON, Pa. - It was a rivalry showdown in the District XI-4A boys title game. Central Catholic knocking off Bethlehem Catholic, 65-50 to capture its third District title in the last four seasons.
Things were all square at the half before the Vikings went off in the third quarter to pull ahead and close the game out heading into the fourth.
Anthony Jones helping to propel the Vikings in the third quarter, going 4-for-4 from three. Pacing the Vikings offense for much of the game, Jahrel Vigo, who finished with 22 points.
Central Catholic is 2-0 in title games so far this season, capturing the EPC title in February.