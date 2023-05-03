NAZARETH, Pa. - Typically two of the top programs in the EPC going toe-to-toe on the turf Wednesday afternoon. Allentown Central Catholic picking up the road win over Nazareth, 15-8.
Each program facing slight down years for their standards, but both have qualified for their respective District XI tournaments.
The Vikings and Blue Eagles wasting no time in putting goals up on the board. The final five minutes of the first quarter saw a combined seven goals, including one of Kolby Landes' five goals on the day.
Closing moments of the first, Blake Smith would find the back of net for the Blue Eagles, one of his three on the afternoon. That would cut the deficit to two heading into the second quarter.
Central would take a little more control of things into the halftime break, holding a, 10-5 lead.
In the third, James McCarthy working in an assist to his three goal game, finding Nick Pomajevich he buries one of his two goals. The Vikings would roll from there to the win.
Central Catholic improves to 9-5 on the season while Nazareth takes a step back at, 10-9.