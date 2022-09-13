ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic bounced back in week three against Easton, now they shift their focus to Parkland. Friday night featuring a battle between, 2-1 teams.
The Vikings stoudt defense has been on display through three weeks of the season, including their close loss to Emmaus in week two.
For head coach Tim McGorry, he has been pleased with the effort he's seen from his squad through three weeks. But, McGorry knows that it will take that effort and then some on Friday night to knock off the Trojans.