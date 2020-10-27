ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic defeated Nativity 10-0 in a District 11 2A quarterfinal boys' soccer game at Iron Lakes on Tuesday afternoon. It was the match-up of the fourth and fifth seed's in this week's postseason bracket.
Maksim Komperda recorded a hat trick in the first half for the Vikings. Brandon Quinn and Ben Scandone were among the other goal scorers for the EPC squad.
Central Catholic led 8-0 at halftime.
Vikings will face either Notre Dame Green Pond or Salisbury in the next round.