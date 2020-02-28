Central Catholic, Southern Lehigh and Executive Education won District 11 boys' basketball championships on Friday night. The Vikings defeated Bethlehem Catholic 52-48 to win the 4A title, the Spartans bested Pottsville 61-48 for the 5A championship, and Executive Education rolled past Schuylkill Haven 85-66 to earn the 2A crown.
The Vikings were led by Nick Filchner, who finished with 17 points in the championship effort. Daryl Coleman scored 34 points for Southern Lehigh, including a three-minute stretch where he scored 12 consecutive points. The duo of Amari Mills and Jevin Muniz each posted 24 points to help Executive Education earn the title.
The district title for Southern Lehigh is the program's first since 2009.