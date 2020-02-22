NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Central Catholic and Southern Lehigh earned wins in their District 11 girls' basketball tournament games on Saturday afternoon at Catasauqua High School. The Vikettes defeated Northwestwern 35-28 and the Spartans took down Selinsgrove 37-30.
The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to four, but Central Catholic sealed the win with free throws in the game's closing seconds. Selinsgrove tied the game with Southern Lehigh with four minutes left, but the Spartans pulled away in the final moments to advance in the tournament.