ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Central Catholic basketball tournament wrapping up with a pair of games in the afternoon. The Vikettes and Trinity ending their tournaments with wins.
Central took on East Stroudsburg South in their finale, the Vikettes with the win 53-22. Central with a pair of 13 point scorers in the win, Molly Driscoll and Julia Roth helping to pace the Vikettes.
In the early game, Notre Dame Green Pond and Trinity matched up. The Shamrocks jumped out to an early lead and used that to fuel their 48-34 win.
The Crusaders scored just four points in the second quarter after only seven in the first. Regan Cooper led Notre Dame with 13 points in the effort.