ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC girls basketball title on the line between two perennial powers in the conference, Easton and Allentown Central Catholic. The Vikings earn the upset over the Red Rovers, 52-49 in overtime.
This would be a comeback effort from the Vikettes trailing by ten at halftime, 30-20. They'd pull within four by the end of third, starting the second half on a 10-0 run.
Molly Driscoll playing a big part in the Vikettes offensive success finishing with a game-high 18 points. Driscoll would be named the MVP following the win.
Fourth quarter, both teams struggling to pull away from each other, as the it would come down to overtime tied at, 47-47. A low scoring overtime, the Vikettes would outscore the Red Rovers 5-2.
Evalyse Cole and Mallory Elias would each finish with 15 points for the Red Rovers in their effort.
The Vikettes capturing their first conference title in more than ten years.