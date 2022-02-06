ALLENTOWN - Defending state champion Central Catholic was taken to the wire in the nightcap of the Lehigh Valley Showcase, but answered the challenge in a 43-40 win over Holy Redeemer at Parkland High School.
After the Royals had taken a late lead, the Vikings' Jahrel Vigo tied the contest with a three-point field goal with 45 seconds left. A Redeemer turnover set the stage for a game-winning trifecta from Tyson Thomas, who led all scorers with 16 points.
Central Catholic (18-3) will host Emmaus on Monday riding a four-game winning streak.