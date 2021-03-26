ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Central Catholic boys' basketball team accomplished a feat that hadn't been done by Lehigh Valley school in 35 years at the Giant Center on Thursday night, win state gold.
The Vikings fought their way to the title game, winning every state tournament game by less than five points. That fight led them to eternal glory that will forever be remembered by the gold around their necks and a banner in Rockne Hall.
Head coach Dennis Csensits was proud of his teams tenacity and toughness they displayed on the court Thursday night, and all season long. He commented after the game about this team being one of the toughest groups of kids he's ever coached.