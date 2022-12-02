BELLEFONTE, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic headed back out to Bald Eagle High School for their PIAA-4A semifinal showdown with the reigning champs, Aliquippa.
The Quips would continue on their march toward repeating, while the Vikings run comes to an end, 31-10.
A close contest early, the Quips pulled away from the Vikings from there. After a 6-3 start for a quarter of the game. A screen pass in the second quarter begins to open the Quips lead.
Later in the third, the Quips continuing to pull away, pushing the lead to 21.
Central Catholics season comes to an end in the PIAA-4A semifinals against the defending state champions.