ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic has shaken off its slow start to the season, having won six out of their last seven. The Vikings most recently knocking off Parkland by double-digits.
Central had dropped its first four games of the season prior to finding their groove heading into the new year.
It wasn't too long ago that the Vikings were cutting down the nets as PIAA champions. Key players from that squad with a lasting imprint on the young talent that has taken over the program now.
Jahriel Vigo amongst the new crop of talent playing a pivotal role in the Vikings recent success over the past month.