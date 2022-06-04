WYOMISSING, Pa. - Parkland boys volleyball captured the second set but Central Dauphin won the final two to advance to the semifinal round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament with a 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 25-13 win at Wyomissing High School.
The Trojans finish the season with a 19-6 record and an EPC championship. Parkland was the first team to take a set off of the Rams this season.
Powerhouse Central Dauphin will now face another District 11 opponent as they square off against Northampton on Tuesday in the semifinal round. The Konkrete Kids were a five-set winner over District 1 champion Neshaminy on Saturday.