ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Day two of the Atown Throwdown underway on Friday, defending state champs, Central Catholic highlighting some of the early action.
The Vikings taking on Phoenixville in one of the late afternoon sessions at Cedar Beach, falling just short in their comeback attempt, 49-48. Phoenixville built up a double-digit lead early before the Vikings began to make a charge.
Free throws down the stretch would help the Phantoms hang on for the victory.
Salisbury and Roberto Clemente a part of the early action too, the Falcons picking up the win, 45-37. The Falcons held a 15 point lead at the half, Roberto Clemente would storm back in the second half, but clutch late buckets would help the Falcons win.
In the girls bracket, Phillipsburg taking on Jim Thorpe, the Olympians defense on full display. The Stateliners only managed to score nine points, as the Olympians cruised to a 36-9 victory.
