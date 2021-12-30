ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic hosting Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in the semifinals of their Holiday Tournament. Springside would edge past their hosts, with a 61-60 win.
The Vikings held a lead after the first quarter but Springside would take control from there and hold on the rest of the way.
Central was led by Liam Joyce who finished with 15 points, Brendan Reed was behind him on the stat sheet with 12. All of Reed's points coming from beyond the three-point line.
Springside and Roberto Clemente Charter will play in the title game on Thursday afternoon.