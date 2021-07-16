Holy Family basketball tournament round robin highlights

NAZARETH, Pa. - Final round of group play taking play in the Holy Family tournament, both Central Catholic and Northampton picking up wins to close it out. 

Central Catholic got contributions from all over the court, no player ended in double digit, but each add to the balanced scoring attack. The Vikettes held a 17 point lead at the half and never looked back in their 45-33 win. 

Two EPC foes going head-to-head to end group play, the K-Kids running away with it against Nazareth in their 44-30 win. Taylor Kranzley paced the offense for the K-Kids with 12 points in the win.