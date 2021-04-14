OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Allentown Central Catholic taking to the lacrosse field in a rivalry matchup in the EPC. The Vikettes held a slight lead and the break and maintained it through the second half for the 9-5 win.
Things were going the way of the Lady Trojans early, Jess Brey finds Hannah Car who finds the back of the net just over a minute into the game. Car would finish the game with two goals.
Vikettes would pull ahead later into the first half, Lauren Nelson catching it off the break and scoring her second of three goals for the 4-2 lead. Each team would score two more goals before the break, Central would lead 6-4.
When the second half started it didn't take long for the Vikettes to push their lead with a Molly Driscoll score for the 7-4 advantage. They would hold off the Lady Trojans rest of the way only surrendering one more goal.