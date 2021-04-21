OREFIELD, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going toe-to-toe on Wednesday. Allentown Central Catholic completing the comeback to remain undefeated, 9-6.
The Vikings and Trojans found themselves in a deadlock early on, tied up at three. The rest of the way in the first half they combined for three goals, Will Filipovitz breaking the tie just before the half to give the Trojans a 5-4 lead.
The Trojans would extend their lead to two goals before the Vikings went on a five unanswered run to close out the game. Mike Driscoll getting the third goal of the run that gave Central the lead for good.
The Vikings improved to 8-0, the Trojans suffering their first loss and sitting at 5-1.