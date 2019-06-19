Sports

Chad Henne honored in Baseballtown

Bobbleheads of the NFL QB were handed out to fans

READING, Pa. - Reading native and current NFL quarterback Chad Henne was honored in Baseballtown on Tuesday night part of the pre-game festivities before the Fightin Phils took on the Akron RubberDucks. Henne, who is a product of Wilson High School, was honored as part of Hometown Hero Bobblehead Night at the park.

The current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw out the first pitch and also talked about how closely he still follows Berks County football.

