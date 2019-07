ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2019 A-Town ThrowDown continued with the second day of pool play on Friday at Cedar Beach Park. Chambersburg and Brandywine Heights were among the victorious teams on Friday.

Chambersburg defeated Muhlenberg 53-35 and Brandywine heights topped Notre Dame Green Pond 35-22. The Bullets outscored the Crusaders 23-9 in the second half of the game.

The tournament will continue this weekend.