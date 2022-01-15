READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic crowned three champions and won the team race in the 2022 BCIAA Individual Wrestling tournament which concluded on Saturday at the Geigle Complex.
Marvin Armistead (132), Brody Kline (215) and Mason Iswalt (285) won their respective weight classes to help the Saints outscore runnerup Wilson 237-204.
The Bulldogs also had a trio of wrestlers win their weight classes as James Garcia (113), Dominic Jurado (138)
and Henry Flite (145) all navigated the two-day event to emerge on top.
Daniel Boone, who finished in third with 199.5 team points, actually crowned the most individual winners with four.
Dean Houser (106), Gavin Richard (120), JT Hogan (152) and Tucker Hogan (172) all finished on top for the Blazers.
BCIAA Individual Champions
106---Dean Houser (Daniel Boone)
113--James Garcia (Wilson)
120----Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone)
126----Jacob Grzybek (Twin Valley)
132---Marvin Armistead (Berks Catholic)
138---Dominic Jurado (Wilson)
145----Henry Flite (Wilson)
152-----JT Hogan (Daniel Boone)
160--------Nick Nettleton (Exeter)
172---Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone)
189----Johnny Miller (Exeter)
215----Brody Kline (Berks Catholic)
285----Mason Iswalt (Berks Catholic)
Team Results
1 Berks Catholic 237
2 Wilson 204
3 Daniel Boone 199.5
4 Exeter 189.5
5 Governor Mifflin 182