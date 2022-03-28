MACUNGIE, Pa. - Champion cyclist Kim Geist has launched a new sports training facility in the Lehigh Valley and she is eager to bring another amenity to complement Valley Preferred Cycling Center.
The Kim Geist Academy houses indoor cycling, strength and conditioning equipment and offers personal and group sessions among the services.
"To have a facility where those athletes who compete there, and just our general cycling community - road athletes, mountain bike athletes - for them to be able to come in and have an additional resource in addition to Velodrome, it really goes hand in hand," said Geist.
Geist, who is entering her 13th year of coaching, can be reached via the facility website as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.