BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast 3A and Southeast 2A regional wrestling tournaments concluded on Saturday with the semifinals and finals taking place. the 3A competition was held at Liberty High School while the 2A bouts were at Freedom High School.
Here is a list of champions and results:
North East AAA Region Championship
Team Results
1. Nazareth 221.5
2. Bethlehem Catholic 203.5
3. Northampton 145
4. Easton 101
5. Delaware Valley 80.5
Individual Champions
106---Tyler Kasak (Bethlehem Catholic)
113---Braxton Appello (Easton)
120---Andrew Smith (Nazareth)
126---Dagen Condomitti (Northampton)
132---Patrick Noonan (Stroudsburg)
138---Dashawn Farber (Nazareth)
145---Cole Handlovic (Bethlehem Catholic)
152---Matt Lackman (Bethlehem Catholic)
160---Connor Herceg (Nazareth)
170---Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg)
182---Isaiah Reinert (Easton)
220---Stephen Schott (Nazareth)
285---Karam Chakif (Dieruff)
South East AA Region Championship
Team Results
1. Saucon 191.5
2. NDGP 167
3. Bishop McDevitt 90
4. Faith Christian 87.5
5. West Perry 75
Individual Champions
106--Evan Maag (NDGP)
113--Brett Ungar (NDGP)
120--Brandon Chletsos (NDGP)
126--Ryan Crookham (NDGP)
138--Jake Jones (Saucon)
145--Thomas Spirk (Saucon)
152--Ben Haubert (Palisades)
160--Andrew Cerniglia (NDGP)
170--Matt Arciuolo (Saucon)
182--Dane Csencsits (Saucon)
220--Kolby Flank (Wilson)
285--Bronson Strause (Tamaqua)