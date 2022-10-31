PHILADELPHIA - The World Series comes to Philadelphia, and a Philly favorite is making his prediction.
69 News reporter Ali Reid caught up with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel.
"It's 2022, are the Phillies winning the World Series?" she asked him.
"I'll say they win it in 7 games, the Cinderella story is going to go to the end and win," Manuel said.
You heard it here first: Charlie Manuel, the man who brought the Phillies to the World Series back in 2008, and won, predicts the team will take it all in game 7.
If that's the case, we've got a long road ahead with a tight matchup against the Astros.
Game 3 between the Phillies and Houston Astros is set for Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, and the city is buzzing.
"It's just exciting, fans are lining up," said Kristin Zeller, director of retail marketing for the Phillies. "We literally had a line every day this entire weekend, and it's just wonderful because it just shows how excited they are for our Phillies and to celebrate them, it's been a while since we've been here."
Fans from all over the U.S. will be in Philadelphia this week rooting their team on.
"Tonight's game I'll be here, I scored some tickets," said fan Frank Milanese. "And fly home tomorrow and watch with my dad tomorrow night."
He came all the way from Athens, Georgia.
His dad is a Downingtown, Pennsylvania native, so the Phillies have been in his blood his whole life.
He says the answer is simple as to who the entire country is supporting this year.
"Most of them are rooting for the Phillies actually," he said. "After the Astros' World Series win, everybody is kind of anti-Houston in the Atlanta area anyway."
The series is tied 1-1 going into Monday night's game.
"We have been the underdogs the whole way, so keep it going and hopefully pull out three more," Milanese said.