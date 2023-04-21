CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valleys season came to an end on Friday night in Charlotte, dropping a decisive game three against the Checkers, 6-0.
The Phantoms put up 31 shots but failed to find the back of the net once in the loss.
Neither team scored in the opening period, but the Checkers blew the game open in the second with five goals. Five different skaters found the back of the net for the Checkers in the period, Patrick Gilles getting things started three minutes into the period.
A sixth different skater would find the back of the net in the third.