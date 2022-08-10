ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Charlotte scored two runs between the seventh and eighth innings to grab a late 2-1 lead, that they would hold on to for the win over Lehigh Valley.
The IronPigs stuck first on a fielder's choice RBI in the second inning for the early, 1-0 lead. They would maintain that lead until the seventh inning.
On the mound, Bailey Falter struck out eight Knights batters over six innings of work, he allowed just one hit and two walks. Tyler Cyr was charged with the loss for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley remains in a tie for first place with Jacksonville.