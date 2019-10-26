CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at the Bojangles' Coliseum. The Phantoms are 2-1-3 this season.
Alex Lyon shined in the setback. The netminder recorded 35 saves.
Offensively for Lehigh Valley, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Morgan Frost scored goals.
The Phantoms have played to overtime in three of their last four games. The shootout on Friday night was won 1-0 by the Checkers.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 6 p.m.