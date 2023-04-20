CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley pulled off the comeback to force overtime, but fell in second overtime of game two, 5-4. Charlotte answering the bell in a do or die game, forcing a pivotal game three.
The Checkers getting off to a fast start in game two, Justin Sourdif and Cale Sjalin scoring within two minutes of each other for the, 2-0 lead. Late in the first period the Phantoms would respond, Artem Anisimov with his first of playoffs with 33 seconds left in the period.
Neither team would find the back of the net in the second period following the fast start to the game.
Third period of play, Olle Lycksell wastes no time, scoring the equalizing goal just 40 seconds into the frame. The Checkers would once again score twice in a short time, Cory Conacher and Connor Bunnaman doubling up the Phantoms three minutes apart.
Back half of the third period, Lycksell again would bury one into the back of the net at the 12:03 mark. A minute and a half later, the rookie, Elliot Desnoyers ties things up at four.
Both teams combining for 19 shots in the first overtime, but no goals, we go to a second overtime. After nearly five full periods of hockey, Lucas Carlsson ends this one and saves the Checkers season.
The decisive game three of this series is set for Friday night at 7PM.