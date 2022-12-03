CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ten different players scored between the teams as Charlotte defeated the Phantoms 6-4 on Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.
With the teams tied 2-2 after one period, the Checkers scored a pair in the second to seize control of the game. Lehigh Valley would close to within a goal on two occasions in the third, but Charlotte responded with a goal each time.
Tyson Foerster, Adam Brooks, Jackson Cates and Elliot Desnoyers all scored for the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley is scheduled to play at Hartford Wednesday in their next game.