LONG POND, Pa. - It would be hard to top the bizarre finish to the NASCAR Cup Race here at Pocono last season. Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag, but after a post race inspection he was disqualified along with runner-up Kyle Busch.
So the title was given to Chase Elliott, who finished third and he didn't even know he had won until he landed hours later and got a bunch of text messages congratulating him. Elliott said he didn't even celebrate the win, it felt weird.
Victory lane has been hard to reach for Elliott lately but he heeds a piece of advice from his dad Bill, who was named one of the 75 best drivers in NASCAR history.
"Just trying to get back on track and put some of those good runs together," Elliott said. "I think it's there but just riding the wave man. Something my dad taught me just ride the wave. Put the work in and it will work itself out.