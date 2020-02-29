ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms dropped to 24-26-2-6 with the setback.
Kirill Ustimenko played his first game inside the downtown Allentown arena and made 24 saves, but suffered the loss.
The Checkers built a 4-0 lead before the Phantoms recorded their first score of the evening. Lehigh Valley found the back of the net midway through the third period to end the shutout as James de Hass scored. Andy Andreoff also scored for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms return to action on March 6 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.