EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette enters the John Troxell era in a week when they host Sacred Heart. The Leopards tabbed to finish fourth in the Patriot League in 2022.
For Troxell camp has been all about building chemistry and seeing consistency within the play on the practice field.
The Leopards bringing back plenty of key pieces on both sides of the field from a team that lost several close contests a season ago. One area that is still to be decided, the quarterback.
Troxell happy with the competition that is ongoing, that group continues to push each other every day. Several members of the group with time under center at the collegiate level.
Lafayette just over a week to make their final tweaks before the season begins.
08 John Troxell/LAFAYETTE HEAD COACH
:29 Julius Young/LAFAYETTE SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER
:58 Malik Hamm/LAFAYETTE SENIOR DEFENSIVE END
DAVE LESKO
Lafayette Head Coach John Troxell has seen a big difference since Spring ball in how the Leopards have responded to a new staff.
JOHN TROXELL
“Oh, no doubt about it. We’re more cohesive as a team. The units are coming together. Chemistry is a lot of it. You know, consistency, and that’s what we’ve seen out of the kids, a lot of that. They’ve done a great job of working in the classroom and I’m really impressed with our young kids and how fast they’ve picked it up as well.”
JULIUS YOUNG
“It’s all about buying in. This is all we really want to do well this season. We really want to do the best that we can. So, we’ve been putting in extra effort, going and doing extra catching and doing extra things after practice and it’s all about buying in. You know, you have to do trust. You have to trust the coaches that they know what they’re doing and the coaches have to trust us to do well.”
DAVE LESKO
Lafayette was picked to finish 4th in the Patriot League preseason poll. The Pards know they were much better than their 3-8 record a year ago, as three of their four league losses in 2021 were by seven points or less.
MALIK HAMM
“If you look at our games from last year, the one thing that Coach Trox tries to instill in is we’ve got to finish at the end of the day. Like we were in a lot of games in the first half and we just couldn’t finish it. You know, this whole offseason we’ve just been working on trying to finish, try to finish strong. Hopefully, we can go get those wins this time.”
DAVE LESKO
It’s an open competition at quarterback, and Troxell likes how the guys are pushing each other.
JOHN TROXELL
“Quarterback’s always pretty critical piece to the whole puzzle and you know, we have a couple guys that are competing hard. You know, Ah-Shaun’s played a lot of football for us. We have three guys that have experience there and Ryan Schuster, the freshman that came in is doing an outstanding job this camp. So, it’s fun to watch those guys compete and lead the team.”
Lafayette opens up their 2022 campaign September 3rd when they host Sacred Heart. In Easton, Dave Lesko 69 Sports.