WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall boys volleyball team has been quite the run since dropping their lone match of the season against Parkland in their opener. The Zephyrs are 16-0 since that loss, and sit one match away from the EPC title game.
Not only have the Zephyrs run the table the rest of the way following that loss, they rarely dropped any sets along the way, six in total. Head coach George Cowitch knows this group is special, noting how personal they take it when they have dropped a set, "to have a team that cares about that...that's a good sign."
Even with a season off from the COVID-19 pandemic, senior Connor Fenstermaker commented on the teams chemistry. A group that has played several seasons together already, including club, they have gelled on the court.
The Zephyrs are technically the defending EPC and District XI champions, winning both titles back in 2019. This current group is focused on their own season and game, while hoping to replicate the success of that team and season.