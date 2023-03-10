Today

Rain for most south of Blue Mountain. Snow north of Blue Mountain. Precipitation will taper back for a while closer to midnight. Any snow accumulation mainly on grassy/non-paved/elevated surfaces.

Tonight

Tomorrow

A bit of snow and/or rain in the morning, tapering off and ending around midday. Turning breezy with clouds breaking for a little sun during the afternoon. Accumulations a coating to less than an inch. Several inches north of Blue Mountain.