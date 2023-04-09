PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Jason Vosler doubled and drove in two runs for the Reds, who avoided a three-game sweep.
Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.
It looked like the defending National League champion Phillies were on their way to a sweep and re-capturing the good vibes of last season’s postseason run in Philadelphia. They started the season losing five of six on the road before appearing to be headed to within a game of .500.
But Seranthony Domínguez (0-1) loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on a pair of walks and TJ Friedl’s infield single. He had Fraley in a 1-2 hole before the Reds’ designated hitter golfed a double to short right to put Cincinnati ahead 6-4.
Ian Gibaut closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, for his first save.
Kevin Herget (1-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief.
Citizens Bank Park reached a fever pitch last October when Bryce Harper homered in Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres to send Philadelphia to the World Series. The moment was described as Bedlam at the Bank by radio announcer Scott Franzke. The club trademarked the phrase and used it as the title for the postseason highlight video.
If this weekend wasn’t bedlam, it wasn’t far from it. At least until the deflating ending on Sunday. Another packed house was on hand for Sunday’s contest — and for the pregame NL championship ring ceremony.
After Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the NL pennant flag prior to Friday’s series-opening win, the duo were the last two players introduced for Sunday’s ring ceremony. Both received a raucous ovation from the 39,129 in attendance.
The good vibes continued for most of the game.
Kyle Schwarber ran through third-base coach Dusty Wathan’s stop sign to score on Nick Castellanos’ double in the first, and Bryson Stott reached on Edmundo Sosa’s second-inning single. After the Reds tied it in the fourth, Bohm laced a two-run shot off Connor Overton to left in the bottom of the frame.
The Reds cut the lead to 4-3 on Jason Vosler’s two-out RBI double off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth before finishing off the comeback against Dominguez to send stunned fans quietly exiting the park in a scene so unfamiliar to last postseason.