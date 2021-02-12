BANGOR, Pa. - The Bangor boy's basketball team has found plenty of success on the court this season, one constant in their success is senior CJ Miles. The three year starter has truly put it altogether in his senior season.
Miles is currently averaging over 30 points a game, which is close to a 17 point improvement from a year ago. He credits his outstanding level of play to confidence in himself and from his teammates trusting him.
Head coach Colin Kessler has been truly impressed with the leadership role that Miles has taken on this year, aside from the improvement in his shooting.
Not only is Miles a standout on the court, he also has shown his talents on the football field for the Slaters. Basketball is his true passion though and runs in the family. His father is a New York streetball legend having played at the famed Rucker Park.
Miles recalls going and seeing his father play at tournaments and hearing the stories growing up. He now strives to continue that legacy from the streetball courts of New York all the way to Bangor, PA.