ALLENTOWN, Pa. - George Clay resigned as Allen's head football coach after nine years on the job. Allen athletic director Randy Atiyeh confirmed the to 69News that Clay resigned on Monday.
"Coach Clay has empowered young men who have came up through the Allen High Football Program and we are so grateful for the time he has put in," Atiyeh said in a statement. "Being a high school football coach is a demanding job, Coach Clay deserves some time off as he and his wife Sheila have given so much to the young people of William Allen High. We look forward to still having Coach Clay be a valued member of our Athletic Department as he will continue to work with our Track and Field teams. Coach Clay has given so much to Allen High as a former student-athlete and graduate of William Allen, as well as more recently his time as a coach and security guard."
The Clay and the Canaries wrapped up the shortened 2020 EPC football season earlier this fall.