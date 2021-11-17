KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University football continues to add to their recent accolades. After capturing the PSAC title last weekend, head coach Jim Clements was named PSAC East Coach of the Year.
Clements lead the Golden Bears to a 10-1 record, en route to capturing the programs second ever conference title. The Bears are the top seed in Super Region One, with a first round bye.
On top of the coaching accolades, 13 members of the team have been named to the All-Conference teams. Seven of those 13 earning first team honors.
ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
OG. - Devin Hannan, R-So.
C - Albert Glasgow, R-Jr.
WR - Jerome Kapp, R-Jr.
ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
DL - Ryan Meyers, Sr.
LB - Amani Justice, R-Sr.
DB - Nick Palmer, Sr.
P - Dean Krcic, Sr.
ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
RB - Darryl Davis-McNeil, R-Jr.
OT - Luke Lozowicki, R-Sr.
ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
LB - Chris Thomas, Sr.
LB - Tyler Whary, R-Jr.
DB - Antaun Lloyd, R-Jr.
DB - Shawn Turber-Ortiz, Sr.