KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University head football coach Jim Clements was named the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year on Tuesday morning. The honor also makes the leader of the Golden Bears a finalist for the AFCA's National Coach of the Year award.
Clements led Kutztown to a PSAC championship game appearance and an NCAA tournament berth. KU advanced to the second round of the national playoffs and notched 11 wins, which tied a program-record for a single season.
Additionally, the Golden Bears finished the regular season with a 10-0 mark, the first-time ever. The team reached as high as 13th in the AFCA Division II poll during the 2019 campaign.
Earlier this year, Clements was also named the PSAC East Coach of the Year as well. This is his first AFCA honor with Kutztown, but second in his career as he was earned a regional coach of the year accolade back in 2010 when he was the head coach of Delaware Valley.
The national coach of the year for the AFCA will be announced on Jan. 14, 2020.